Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

LFT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,328. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

