Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Critical Survey

Voyager Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 1.58 $36.74 million ($2.48) -2.85 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $12.14 million 22.77 -$33.92 million ($1.01) -7.90

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -584.71% -76.02% -41.59% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -279.34% -80.40% -53.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.13%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

