Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.14). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

