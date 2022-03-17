John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 33,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

