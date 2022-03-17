LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXU traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,272. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

