Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 27,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.
LXP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 1,718,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.