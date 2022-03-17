Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 27,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

LXP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 1,718,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,013,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

