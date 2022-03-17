SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $111.59 million and $2.93 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.16 or 0.06893429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,508.22 or 0.99973056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040081 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

