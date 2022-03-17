New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.78. The stock had a trading volume of 935,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

