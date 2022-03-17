Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.63. 3,366,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,483. Target has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $232.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,998 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,734 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. American Trust purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Target by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

