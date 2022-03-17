DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 489,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,188. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

