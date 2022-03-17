Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. 8,012,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,680. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 144.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alcoa by 7,624.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alcoa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

