First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

INBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 11,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $460.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

