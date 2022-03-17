Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,329. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

