Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of PHG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,329. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
