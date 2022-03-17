Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 388,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 919,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,544. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

