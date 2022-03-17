CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTK remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,891,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,881. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

