O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $701.32. 445,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,175. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.01 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

