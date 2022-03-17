Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.07 ($71.50).

ABI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

