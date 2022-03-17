Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $45.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.22.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Green Dot stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 341,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Green Dot (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
