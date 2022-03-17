Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $45.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 341,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

