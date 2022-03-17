New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.93 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $17.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.15. 2,769,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,109. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $407.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.18. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

