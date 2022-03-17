Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $152.88 million and $1.40 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00012552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.28 or 0.06891973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,507.63 or 0.99981929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

