Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $882.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will announce $882.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $941.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

