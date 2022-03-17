RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 1,956,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,343. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.