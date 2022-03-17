Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Drops By 22.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MQY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.