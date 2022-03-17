Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Drops By 22.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 159.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 42,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 214.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 183.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

