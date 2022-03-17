Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declines By 22.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NXC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 3,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,990. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.