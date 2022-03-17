Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declines By 22.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NXC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 3,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,990. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

