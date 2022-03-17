Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 1,043,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

