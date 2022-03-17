F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

FXLV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 660,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

