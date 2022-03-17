ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after acquiring an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 118.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 209,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $19.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $566.68. 1,244,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,700. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.