Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $484.36

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.09. 1,159,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.