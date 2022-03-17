Analysts Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target at $57.00

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. StockNews.com downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,800. The firm has a market cap of $684.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

