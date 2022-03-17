New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 143,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.