DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

