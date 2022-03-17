Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Expands By 21.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 175,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $581.00 million, a P/E ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.
Central Puerto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
