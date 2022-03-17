Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Expands By 21.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 175,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $581.00 million, a P/E ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Central Puerto by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Central Puerto by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

