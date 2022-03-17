Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 947,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

