Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 327,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,117. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.