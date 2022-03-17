-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

