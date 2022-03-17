Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.24. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 633,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,814. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.