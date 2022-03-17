LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.74 Million

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to announce $31.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.53 million and the highest is $32.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $141.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.32 million to $142.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $170.39 million, with estimates ranging from $168.38 million to $173.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 462,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,962. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

