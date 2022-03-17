salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $210.41. 5,497,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

