Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Up 21.2% in February

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVLV traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.