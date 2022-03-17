PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 200,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PetroChina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 51.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PetroChina by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 301,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

