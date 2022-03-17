SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
