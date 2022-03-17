SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEMrush by 3,607.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEMrush by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 214,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.00. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

