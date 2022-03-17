Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $66.33

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 301,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $998.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $58.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

