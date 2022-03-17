Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $155.09

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.18.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. 1,117,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,315. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

