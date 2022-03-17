UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $8.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $507.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.92 and a 200 day moving average of $454.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

