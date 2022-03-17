Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of DH traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 570,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

