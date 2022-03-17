Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

