Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,672,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,689,000 after buying an additional 509,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,088. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

