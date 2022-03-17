The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. GAP posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,904. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

