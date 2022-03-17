Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,677. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
